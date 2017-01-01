Library hosts community conversation: Goal is to ensure responsiveness to residents’ concerns

Some residents might say that the Laguna Beach Library is already doing a great job of being at the heart of the community, with its innovative and fun outreach – such as the educational butterfly garden and its “Read to a Dog” program – but Jon Gilliom, branch manager, wants to be sure that the institution’s engagement in local matters stays strong and that the Library is responsive to the community’s needs.

Submitted photo

Jessica deStephano and Luis Steinberk planting the original butterfly garden

So, along with all of OC Public Libraries’ 33 branches, he and Library Assistant Nelda Stone hosted a community conversation earlier this week. A handful of community members came together to discuss what they like about Laguna as well as their concerns and possible ways to address these concerns.

The group consisted of residents from a number of different fields – an artist, a former librarian, and an expert in building issues, among others.

While there were no breakthroughs in finding new ways to solve old problems, from traffic and parking to homelessness, all left feeling good about the Library’s willingness to partner with community groups to help educate the public to talk about some of the most pressing issues.

And, as is usually the case when a group of Lagunans get together, the overriding feeling was one of gratitude: the sense that this is a special town, one of the rare places in the world these days where it is common to bump into friends downtown, and to find oneself sharing the glorious sunsets with fellow residents, just as full of wonder as the day they rode into town.