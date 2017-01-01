2016 Youth of the Year honored at The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Annual Awards Night

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach held their annual Awards Night ceremony on March 24, where they honored more than 100 Club members with special recognition. Families enjoyed a sit-down dinner, photo slide show, and a presentation from Club staff at the Club’s Canyon Branch gym.

More than 2,500 children are served each year at the Boys & Girls Club. The Club has three branches: Canyon Branch located next to the Sawdust Festival, Bluebird Branch in beautiful Bluebird Park, and Lang Branch located in Lang Park of South Laguna Beach. All three of the Club’s locations recognized outstanding youths for their devotion to improving their community by being positive, helpful, and caring young citizens.

Danny Panduro and Michelle Blunk, 2016 Lang Branch Youth of the Year

Canyon Branch Youth of the Year went to Mariam Taheri. Bluebird Branch Youth of the Year went to Sofie Boyle. Lang Branch Youth of the Year went to Michelle Blunk and the Teen Youth of the Year went to Savannah Johnson. Savannah will go on to compete against other outstanding youth in Orange County, with hopes of advancing regionally and potentially nationally, representing Boys & Girls Club of America, as well receiving college scholarships.

Scott Wilbur and Savannah Johnson, 2016 Teen Youth of the Year

Scott Wilbur, senior branch director for the Club’s Canyon Branch, was thrilled on how the night went. “The night was a great success, bringing together our outstanding young people to celebrate their accomplishments with their families.”

For more information about the event, contact Jason Gupta at (949) 494-2535, ext. 7931 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach allows their members to learn and play in a variety of activities year-round. Donations continue to make these everyday opportunities for members consistent. Donate at www.bgclagunabeach.org.