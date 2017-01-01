Two events, one for kids, one for kids and parents, scheduled for Library during the month of April

Children of all ages are invited to a free workshop titled The Om of Writing, which will be held on Sat, April 8, 15, and 29, from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Laguna Beach Library. Kids will stretch their left brains in this workshop with award-winning poet and writer Ellen Girardeau Kempler. Each session will strengthen their creative muscles through an easy, innovative free writing technique. No prior writing experience required.

Participants can attend one, two or all meetings. Workshop attendees will receive a free notebook and pen and are asked to be ready to write and be inspired.

Click on photo for larger image

Ellen Girardeau Kempler to present The Om of Writing at Laguna Beach Library

On Wed, April 12, from 10:30 – 11 a.m., while children enjoy story time and art activity, parents will join Sandee Bandettini, Early Learning Specialist, and Grace Jones, School Psychologist, for a free parent workshop to offer tips and strategies to support their child’s social and emotional development. This parent education event was developed by the library’s School Readiness Program to promote early literacy, encourage positive peer relationships, support school readiness and offer the community a helpful parenting resource.

The Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre.