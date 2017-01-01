Soroptimists Laguna Beach gifts

R Star Foundation $1,000 for third year in a row

For the third year in a row, the R Star Foundation has been awarded $1000 by the Soroptimists. The mission of the R Star Foundation, “Women Helping Women & Children in Nepal…therefore the world” serves and educates the isolated and disempowered women and children of Nepal. We connect resources to the neediest people in one of the most remote areas on earth and helping to bring about peace.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Connie Burlin (l), President of Soroptimists, awards check to Rosalind Russell

As stated by Rosalind Russell, founder/CEO of the R Star Foundation, “We love how Soroptimists believe in our work in Nepal. The goals of Soroptimist International is to improve the lives of women and girls, locally and around the world, enabling them to take control of their lives and live their dreams…they are in line with what R Star aims for to lift women. We are thrilled to receive the gift. The country of Nepal continues to be in need more than when we began on 2003 as a result of the earthquakes two years back.”

Soroptimists is always looking for dedicated new members to join them. R Star is also looking for volunteers. They can be contacted at http://rstarfoundation.org.