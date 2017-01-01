LCAD seeks support for scholarships

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laguna College of Art & Design’s annual scholarship fundraiser on April 28 will be an eye-opener for folks who haven’t paid much attention to the growth of the school.

Folks attending the fundraiser will visit open studios and see student demonstrations at the Suzanne Chonette Senior Studios, just one of the five facilities now under the umbrella of the fully-accredited, four-year, degree–granting college.

The fundraiser will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., in the Administration Building at 2265 Laguna Canyon Road across from the Main Campus. Hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served.

Scholarships are an essential component of the college’s mission to attract the best and brightest students and see them through graduation, school officials said. The current undergraduate population is 528.

“We lose 25 students every year due to finances,” said Jonathon Burke, college president since 2011. “We provide support for 90 percent of our students though scholarships.”

Tuition is $28,950 a year for a Bachelor’s degree, $1,025 per unit for a Master’s degree in drawing and painting, and $1,117 per unit for a Master’s degree in game design.

Scholarships are based on need and merit.

Submitted photo

Creative art by an LCAD student: Vans Unicorn shoes

School officials consider scholarships a gateway to an LCAD degree---which includes undergraduate majors in animation, graphic design, illustrations and game art, as well as the more traditional drawing and painting, among the 10 currently offered.

Majors in creative writing and Illustration in Entertainment Design will be launched this year.

Post-baccalaureate and Master’s degrees are also offered.

LCAD’s stated mission is to prepare its students for creative and sustainable careers in art and design.

That means jobs.

Almost 75 percent of the 2015 graduates are employed in their chosen field and more than 90 percent are working full-time in major companies, exhibiting in galleries and teaching in high schools and colleges.

Employers include Disney Animation, Disney Interactive, Pixar, Apple, Facebook, Adobe, Nike, Dreamworks, Warner Brothers, Amazon Game Studios, Microsoft, GoPro, Hasbro, Hurley, LG Vans and the Laguna Art Museum.

For reservations to the fundraiser, contact Tracy Hartman at (949) 376-6000, Ext. 241 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by April 25.