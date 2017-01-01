Neighborhood Congregational Church celebrates the pageantry of Holy Week on April 9 and 16

Holy week begins at the Neighborhood Congregational Church on Sun, April 9, with the Palm/Passion reader’s theater. All are invited to this reader’s theater, which will be filled with live music, story and poetry. It recreates the journey of Jesus’ final days, beginning with the story of his triumphant entry into Jerusalem led by his pilgrims, through his final Passover meal, and then his arrest, trial and crucifixion.

On Easter Sunday, April 16, in order to take the dark and turn it to light, Neighborhood Congregational Church will celebrate the joy of discovering life in the midst of death.

Grief, doubt and sadness dawns with Easter joy slowly like the sun. Liturgical dancers enact the sacred moment when they rejoice that Jesus has risen from death to life with his resurrection.

There will be a Children’s Easter Egg hunt after the service, along with refreshments. Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Dr, parking is available off Glenneyre St. For further information, visit www.ncclaguna.org.