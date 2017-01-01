Visiting professor Dr. Chris Bateman will discuss the meaning of play and narrative in games on April 9

Dr. Chris Bateman, visiting professor at Laguna College of Art and Design will give a free talk about the meaning of play and narrative in games at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 9 at Laguna College of Art + Design Big Bend Campus, Studio 1 (BB1), 2825 Laguna Cyn Rd. Admission is free and open to the public.

Bateman is an award-winning game designer who has been invited to speak on five continents about games, play, and technology ethics.

“We all have different motives for play,” he explains, “but we share the same biology behind them – and we share these with other animals too, some of which have been playing for far longer than we have.”

His presentation takes the audience on a billion year journey through the history and pre-history of play, and shows the remarkable achievements of humanity in developing tools for play, such as dice, boards, and more recently videogames.

“I’m very grateful that the university has given me this opportunity to share my research with academic colleagues, students, and the general public in the United States,” he adds, “and I’m greatly looking forward to sharing my exploration of what play means.”