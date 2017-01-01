Laguna Beach students earn statewide accolades for creativity

Thurston Middle and Laguna Beach High School students recently won big in the Destination Imagination State Competition held in McClellan Park, near Sacramento. Specifically, two teams from Thurston Middle School won: the Magnificent Sevens and the Brilliant Boom Bam Bananas.

Both teams placed second in their respective Challenge categories. Magnificent Sevens’ Challenge, Top Secret Scientific, was to write a script and design and construct a set for a skit involving the use of steganography and cryptography.

Submitted photo

Brilliant Boom Bam Bananas (eighth graders): Jared Moy, Miles Riehle, Evan Henry and Joseph Hovanesian

The Brilliant Boom Bam Bananas’ Challenge, called In It Together, required structural engineering, materials science, and weights research and knowledge with the theme of “many nations working together to solve a global issue.”

Equally noteworthy, the local high school team, Laguna Code Breakers, placed in the top three teams at the State Tournament, making them eligible for Global Finals in May. The High School team Challenge involved a secret mission with a disguised character, a gadget that had a secret use, and the use of two forms of cryptography or steganography.

Submitted photo

L-R: Magnificent Sevens: Eliott Schaffer, Christian Yates, Jeff Herkins, Sherwin Riahi, Finn Flanagan, and Kai Arellano

All three teams prepared for more than seven months and won the Regional Tournament hosted by Thurston Middle School on Feb 11 to advance to the State Tournament in Sacramento.

These three teams are now invited to Global Finals being held May 24 - 27 in Knoxville, Tennessee to compete against other teams from all over the world.

Only 18 teams in the State of California are advancing to the Destination Imagination Global Finals Competition. This is the first time since participating in the Destination Imagination Competition that students from Thurston Middle School have advanced to the Global Finals round. Students’ efforts and energy paid off this year. Way to go local teams!

Submitted photo

Laguna Code Breakers

(L-R) Isabel Duong, Andrew Duong, Kyle Herkins, Kenneth Chu

The local teams are seeking community support for registration, travel, and costs to ship their sets to Tennessee. Contributions may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/laguna-bch-destination-imagination.

The community is urged to consider donating for the local kids who will be the next generation of makers, artists, and engineers

Destination Imagination (D.I.) is a competition that encourages elementary, middle, and high school student teams to solve real-world design and engineering problems with varied Challenges in daylong competitions.

The D.I. competition is the only one of its kind in Orange County that extends STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) beyond the classroom to prepare students for careers in the overlapping areas of art, science and technology.

For more information about Destination Imagination, contact Ina Wu at Thurston at (949) 497-7785.