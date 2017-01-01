Chicken lovers and coop curious: 4th Annual Laguna Beach Tour de Coop hatches on Sunday, April 30

Laguna Beach Tour de Coop presents the 4th Annual Laguna Beach Tour de Coop, on Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a self-guided tour of urban homesteaders, victory gardens, chicken coops, and eco-systems in Laguna Beach.

Viewed by bike or car or on foot, TDC is a community tour of local homes that offer

homesteading and eco-systems within an urban environment.

Click on the photo for larger image

Submitted photo

In honor of Laguna Beach’s history in agriculture and farming, TDC’s mission is to maintain that heritage and encourage community by educating and supporting urban homesteading.

This “fowl fun” event is free of charge and put together by the friends and neighbors of Laguna Beach. Participants should check in at 10 a.m. at Bluebird Park, 798 Bluebird Canyon Dr. A “coop talk” will be featured at 12 p.m. at a nearby residence.

TDC can be found on the Facebook page “Laguna Beach Tour de Coop”.