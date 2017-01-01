Chocolate bunnies and peeps are better: The downside of buying rabbits and chicks at Easter

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Placing a baby bunny or chick in a child’s Easter basket is not always the warm and cuddly gift it was intended to be. Unfortunately, what starts out as an adorable surprise most often ends up forgotten as children go back to school, and the rabbits and chicks are neglected, abandoned or surrendered to shelters.

Considering that rabbits have a life span of eight to 12 years, and chickens can live to be eight, adopting is a long-term commitment. And a solitary chicken doesn’t do well alone, they’re used to living in flocks.

Ann Marie McKay, President of PUP of Laguna Beach, offered many insights into this adoption problem. “We discourage the purchase of rabbits and chicks during Easter for the same reasons we discourage getting a dog or cat during Christmas. Pets are family members, not objects to be given as gifts.”

“Rabbits purchased as Easter presents may not be neutered or spayed and, well, rabbits do what rabbits do,” she continued, and then went on to explain many aspects of their care which were unknown to me.

Click on photo for larger image

Don’t buy a bunny or chick for Easter

“People often don’t realize the amount of care rabbits require, with special dietary needs and adequate space for exercise. And they are not low-cost pets. Costs may end up being higher than you might spend on a cat or small dog, by the time you get everything needed to give them the care they should have. Plus, they have an unstoppable desire to chew, so the home must be bunny-proofed. Also, the main source of a rabbit’s diet is hay, which may cause a problem for allergy sufferers.”

As a dog owner and animal lover, but one completely ignorant of rabbit care, I was taken aback by the number of negatives she presented. Rabbits are not the low-cost, low-maintenance animals I imagined them to be.

Ann Marie revealed more. “Though rabbits can be wonderful indoor companions, they require owners that fully understand the reality of pet rabbit ownership, and therefore should never be purchased on a whim or as a gift for children. It is actually a rare child that can enjoy and appreciate a rabbit’s sensitive nature, and far more likely a child’s natural exuberance, rambunctiousness, and vocal pitch would be stressful to a rabbit.”

Her last bit of information came as the biggest shock. “It should be noted that rabbits are the third most euthanized animals in shelters, right after cats and dogs. A result of well-meaning, but not well-thought out gifts.”

So please, don’t be mesmerized by the cute baby rabbits and fuzzy chicks you see in pet stores and forget the downside of ownership. You’ll be so much better off with chocolate bunnies and marshmallow peeps.