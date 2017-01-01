Easter Bunny appearing at the American Legion Annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 at LBHS baseball field

Kids nine years of age and younger are invited to a live appearance of the Easter Bunny at the American Legion Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. sharp at the Laguna Beach High School baseball field. The American Legion Post 222 sponsors this event.

Easter Bunny to make appearance at American Legion Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Children will be on the hunt for more than 1,000 colored eggs and candy. Those arriving early (12:30 p.m.), can have pictures taken with the live bunny.

This is not school sponsored, and any involvement or participation in this activity is at the discretion of the parents.