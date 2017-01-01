Village Character and Identity/Downtown Specific Plan update will be presented at meeting on April 19

The City will continue its work on the Downtown Specific Plan Update on Wed, April 19, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

City staff and consultant MIG will present draft amendments to the Downtown Specific Plan for discussion with the Planning Commission. The focus of the presentation and discussion will be on MIG’s recommended draft amendments to Section III: Issue Statements and Policies, Topic 1 (Village Character) and Topic 2 (Identity as an Art Colony) of the existing Downtown Specific Plan document.

A copy of the Section III, Topics 1-2 draft amendments, including a strikethrough/underline document for reference are available to review on the project webpage (link included below).

Additional meetings will occur in 2017 to review draft amendments to other sections of the plan and to further discuss key topics including, but not limited to Parking and Land Use.

This meeting and future meetings play an essential role to obtain input from the community and direction from the Planning Commission, and to identify the City’s priorities for the future of the downtown.

For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update contact:

Wendy Jung, senior planner, at (949) 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; or visit www.lagunabeachcity.net.