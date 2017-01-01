The green, green grass at home: Council considers marijuana laws…cultivation ok? Or the black market?

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The council will review tonight a draft ordinance that prohibits the growth and use of marijuana anywhere in Laguna except in a private residence.

Staff was directed in January to craft an ordinance before the state begins issuing licenses in 2018 for the cultivation, manufacturing, transportation, laboratory testing and sales of marijuana under the state act approved in the 2016 election.

“If the city has no document in place prior to the state’s adoption of its marijuana regulations, the city would be subject to those regulations,” said City Attorney Philip Kohn.

The Adult Use of Marijuana Act allows cities to decide whether and how to permit recreational marijuana use or activities, including cultivation, processing and sales. The act further allows limited cultivation in private residences, regardless of local restrictions.

Under the proposed ordinance, the city would continue the existing prohibition of marijuana dispensaries supported by the vote against Measure KK in 2016 and related businesses in Laguna; bans the commercial sale of recreational pot and prohibits the commercial cultivation, whether for medical or non-medical purposes.

“This means that all medical marijuana patients in Laguna Beach will have to rely on the black market,” said Navy Seal veteran Michael Beanan, who strongly supported Measure KK. “All we asked for was safe access.”

Outdoor cultivation for personal use would be outlawed under the proposed ordinance, but the draft does accede to the state act which permits indoor cultivation of up to six plants for personal use without a permit.

The draft was prepared by the Community Development Department headed by Director Greg Pfost and the Police Department headed by Chief Laura Farinella, with the assistance of the city attorney.

“I fully support Greg’s position that we should not allow cultivation or sales in town,” said Chief Farinella.