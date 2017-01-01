Taco Bell celebrates 50 years, its loyal customers, and the community with a sixties throwback event

In honor of its 50-year anniversary, on Saturday, April 8, Taco Bell Laguna celebrated with a sixties throwback happening. The air was filled with nostalgia, the music of KX 93.5, and the smell of tacos. Doritos locos tacos were given away free early on, and then later, the original crunchy tacos were available at 1967 prices, 19 cents plus tax. A giant taco mascot greeted customers, some dressed in sixties garb to commemorate the occasion.

At 11 a.m., Taco Bell gave back to the community by presenting a check for $4,500 to the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club.

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On behalf of Stu Saffer, Frank Cotinola accepts gift card from Steve Smith

Steve Smith, owner, also celebrated Taco Bell’s loyal customers. Stu News Laguna’s own Stu Saffer, who was there in 1967 on opening day (and ate two tacos), was honored as one of the first customers. On his behalf, Frank Cotinola accepted a $50 gift certificate to Taco Bell, which was then donated to the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club.

“Over the years, I’ve morphed into a soft taco and carnitas burrito choice for Mexican fast food. I still go to Taco Bell in Laguna after 50 years!” says Stu.

Locals Ashley and Sean Tiner win in T-shirt give-a-way

Customers had the chance to win 50th anniversary T-shirts, and some donned them right away.

“The Taco Bell in Laguna Beach is the third oldest Taco Bell still running and the oldest in southern California,” says Steve Smith. (The oldest is in Santa Barbara and opened late 1966; the other one, in Arizona, opened just a few months before Laguna in 1967.) It is one of only a few chains in Laguna Beach.