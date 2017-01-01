Laguna Beach Business Club

Speaker Series hosts Joy Dittberner on April 20

As part of the continuing speaker series offered by The Laguna Beach Business Club, on April 20, it will host Joy Dittberner. The club holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m. at the Hotel Laguna (425 S Coast Hwy) and presents speakers who discuss topics valuable to achieving success on both personal and professional levels.

Dittberner, Executive Director of the Laguna Dance Festival, will give an overview of the foundation’s history, including dance festivals past and present, and the organization’s vision for the future. She is honored to share her insights on bringing world-class dance to Laguna Beach.

Prior to accepting the position of executive director of the Laguna Dance Festival, for four years, Dittberner volunteered at the Friendship Shelter and the Marine Mammal Center.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Non-members are welcome. For more information about the club or to register to attend a meeting, contact a club member or Bart Zandbergen at 949-363-8686, or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For further information, visit www.LagunaBeachBusinessClub.com.