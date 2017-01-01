Print | Email

Artful Open House on April 15 features Karen Petty, Leslie Edler and Shamus

The works of painter Karen Petty, jeweler Leslie Edler, and sculptor Shamus will be showcased at an Open House for Art this Sat, April 15, from 12 to 7 p.m. at 2190 Hillview Drive, LB.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photos

Open House for Art features a painter, jeweler, and sculptor on April 15

“It’s a big ‘thank you’ for putting the wind in the artists sails to forge ahead in all that is artful,” Petty says. “A thoughtful pre-summer wish before we put our heads down for the summer months and receive our tourist patrons and our Artist Colony flourishes by sharing the most magical place on earth, Laguna Beach.”

Petty, whose work has been featured at the Laguna Art Museum, attended the Chicago Art Institute. Her paintings of women have been described as “sensuous sinewy forms flowing into dreams.”

Inspired by her love of the ocean, Edler is well-known for her unique settings using freshwater pearls which reflect the beauty of the sea and nature’s gifts. Her Flamingo Jewelry maintains its prominent reputation in Southern California with its distinctive collection of “one of a kind” jewelry. 

Shamus is a self-defined “sculptor of found objects”. Using his innate creative vision and his well-honed welding skills, Shamus turns junkyard scraps into whimsical yet elegant works of art. 

For more details, contact Karen at 949-280-5504.  Her website is www.karenpetty.com.

 

