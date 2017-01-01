Print | Email

Better know your H2O

We asked the question on Tuesday, and now it’s time to find out the answer.

Question: Which consumes more water, 

an automatic dishwasher or hand washing?

The dirty dishes of yesterday are now spick and span, using less water 

with an automatic dishwasher

For a fully loaded dishwasher, compared to the same number of dishes done by hand, the average energy efficient dishwasher of today uses one-sixth of the water (according to a study at the University of Bonn Germany).

Don’t forget to take you water pledge and make Laguna Beach number #1 in the nation once again! Renae Hinchey, General Manager of the Laguna Beach County Water District, says, “With just a few simple steps, residents can take the water pledge online at www.mywaterpledge.com to help our city win the title.”

Keep posted during this Earth Month, as we get to know our H2O. We’ll have another question next week in our efforts to keep water conservation on the mind. 

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.