City presented Suzanne and James Mellor with honorary day of their own, in recognition of their great gifts to the arts

At the City Council meeting on April 11, it was announced by proclamation that April 11 is declared Mellor Day in recognition of the significant contributions Suzanne and James Mellor have made to further the arts in Laguna Beach.

[With excerpts from the City Proclamation]

Jim and Suzanne Mellor first moved to Laguna in 1981, but split their time between Laguna and Washington D.C. where Jim served as CEO and Chairman of General Dynamics Corporation.

After retirement, the Mellors moved to Laguna full-time in 1996, and they both got involved in local philanthropy. Suzanne, a landscape artist, has always passionately supported the arts. Jim, an engineer, has more recently embraced the arts and humanities with a passion.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Mayor Toni Iseman pictured (left) with Proclamation of Mellor Day, April 11, as presented to Suzanne and Jim Mellor. Only two other Laguna Beach residents have ever received this recognition.

Jim and Suzanne felt that it was critical to have a vibrant performing arts theater as a central part of Laguna’s art scene. Although also involved with the Segerstrom Center of the Performing Arts, they felt that the Laguna Playhouse was a true jewel and became dedicated to supporting it both financially and getting personally involved. Jim has served as President of the Board of Trustees and has been on the Board of the Playhouse for 15 years. Suzanne has served on the Board of Trustees for six years and is a Founding Member of the Playhouse Women, a support group for the Playhouse. She has also lent her artistic talents to painting sets for the Playhouse.

Additionally, they have participated in many local and national non-profit boards. Jim has served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for LCAD for the past two years, on the Board of Trustees for UCI, the National Museum of American History, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Board of Trustees of the Ford Theater in Washington, D.C. He did this while serving as Chairman of the Board of three NYSE companies simultaneously.

Suzanne has served on the Advisory Board of the National Museum of Women in the Arts and the Exhibition Circle at the National Gallery of Art in Washington. Locally, she is a member of the Angels of the Performing Arts and has been on the Dean’s Advisory Council for the UCI School of Art, and the Orange County Museum of Art. Currently Suzanne serves on the Laguna Beach Arts Commission, is a Trustee for the Laguna Art Museum, and is on the Board of Trustees for LCAD.

For their collective efforts, the Mellors were honored in 2016 by the Laguna Beach Art Alliance as “Individual Arts Patrons of the Year.”

Jim and Suzanne have three children, nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, most of whom live locally.

They are thrilled to receive this award and will continue to give their time, financial support, and talent to insure that the Laguna Playhouse and Laguna Beach remain a world-class haven for the arts.