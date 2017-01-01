Cleo, the Siamese cat, seeks a new domicile: Weekly Pet Adoption

Cleo is a female Siamese Tortoiseshell mix and on the small side. She’s approximately a year and a half old. She’s very friendly, loves people and other animals, and is very vocal. As with typical Siamese cats, she is social and wants to be involved in everything.

Click on photo for larger image

Beautiful, blue-eyed Cleo needs a new home

Here’s how the adoption process works:

Animals are available only by application. If you are interested in an animal, you must complete an application in person at the shelter. The application form asks such things as your reasons for adoption, your previous animal ownership, current pets, and the environment the animal will share with you.

After you apply, there is a waiting period. During this waiting period, the adoption committee reviews all applications submitted for the animal. Decisions are made according to the best interest of each animal.

They encourage all household members to meet the prospective pet.

Adoption decisions are made semi-weekly on Wed and Sat after the animal is released from any medical hold.

The fee for cat adoption is $85. The following services are included with each cat or kitten adoption: Veterinarian exam, 2 FVRCP vaccines, 1 rabies vaccine, Felv/Fiv test and first vaccine, 4 intestinal wormings, flea baths, neuter/spay, microchip implant, and any medical treatments required while at the shelter.

All cats adopted must leave in a carrier (your carrier or one purchased for a small fee at the shelter).

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.