In celebration of Easter, LGOCA gallery artists render giant eggs on the lawn of The Ritz-Carlton

In celebration of spring, two of the gallery artists, Kym de los Reyes and Robin Hiers, were commissioned by The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, to paint their renditions of Easter in beautiful Orange County. This is a must see photo op for art lovers and patrons. The eggs will be on display until April 23.

Breaking Barriers by Kym de los Reyes

After viewing the eggs, visitors can go inside the hotel to catch the exhibit “California Fun in The Sun,” which will be up until April 27. The vibrant exhibition is to the left of the concierge and near the gift shop at the hotel entrance.

CA Girls by Robin Hiers

Lots of exciting new things are happening at LGOCA, Laguna Beach. LGOCA’s hours are: 12 to 6 p.m. every day and closed on Tuesday.

For questions regarding artworks, contact Bridgette at (949) 677-8273.