Trees I’d like to be (maybe): Meditations as Earth Day approaches

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

The upcoming Earth Day had me thinking about that famous 1981 interview during which Barbara Walters asked Katharine Hepburn what kind of tree she would like to be, though only, according to Variety online, after Hepburn herself had said she felt like “a very strong tree” in her old age. (Hepburn wanted to be an oak.)

I think it is rather a good question, probably just as revelatory as a Rorschach blot, even if Walters was mocked for years about her query. Trees are very individual, very iconic, and I’ve come across some interesting ones during my travels, as well as some I’d much rather avoid. Like a strangler fig. We’ve all met one of those at a party.

These roots are gonna walk all over you…

Anyway, my favorite tree has to be the walking palm. I don’t know its Latin name. We came across this arboreal master of mobility while in the Amazon rainforest in Ecuador.

Trees in the rainforest compete for light, of course, so when this palm spots a gap in the canopy, it sends messages to its stilt roots (above the ground) on its darker side to wither away, and grows new stilt roots closer to the light.

Thus, by inches, like an unsteady giraffe, it walks forward, our guide said, and gets its heart’s desire. Usually, anyway. Not always. Well, at least it tries its best, in a creative way.

That’s what I’d like people to say about me, I think.

Here today, gone tomorrow: the baobab knows how to leave without a fuss

Another favorite of mine is the African baobab, which I met in Zimbabwe. What I like is the fact that the baobab can disappear almost overnight, very quietly, because it is made of fibrous bark, and once it has had it with the world, it simply collapses inwards, no fuss, no muss, no damaged roofs.

On the other hand, its nocturnal flowers are said to smell like old socks. Which is attractive to bats, but would be socially problematic for people.

Wild and Wollemi: a tree down under that dates back to the dinosaurs

Maybe the Wollemi pine is the tree to be. Wollemi pines have existed for 200 million years, but the first one was discovered near Sydney, Australia, only in 1994. Imagine being able to trace your ancestry so far back that perhaps a T Rex rubbed its back against your bark. And imagine being that rare. And getting so much attention!

But I don’t know, on the whole, I think I’d rather be rooted right here in Laguna, along with sycamore, pepper and cypress, living the good life in the Southern California sun along with other happy transplants of the human kind.