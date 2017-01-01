State of the Police Department Biennial Report Presentation will take place on Thurs April 20 at 7 p.m.

The Laguna Beach Police Department is pleased to announce the State of the Police Department Biennial Report presentation on Thursday, April 20at 7 p.m.

This free event is being hosted and held at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, located at 286 St Ann’s Drive.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Officer Zach Fillers with LBPD’s K9 unit, Ranger, during the 2017 Patriots Parade

The presentation will cover a review of years 2015 and 2016 and is a report back to the community related to statistics, significant cases and events, implementation of new programs and technology, as well as the plan moving forward.

Speakers will include the police chief, command staff and other police personnel.

This is a great opportunity to hear directly from and engage in dialogue with the police department.

This presentation is being organized by the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach and it is open to the public free of charge. For more information, contact Jordan Villwock, emergency operations coordinator, at 949-497-0389.