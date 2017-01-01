Saturday, April 22 Kelpfest will be at Main Beach

Laguna Ocean Foundation will be hosting a fun-filled day celebrating a healthy ocean at the 8th annual Kelpfest, on Saturday, April 22, Earth Day.

On Main Beach cobblestones, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., come enjoy arts and crafts, educational displays, and live performances by local artists in celebration of the iconic giant kelp forests off the coast, and our Laguna Beach Marine Protected Areas.

Sponsors will include Hobie and zpizza, with this year’s art poster provided by www.ArtistHeatherRitts.com. Participants will include Laguna Beach Girl Scout troops 274 and 3217, artist Heather Ritts, Laguna Beach County Water District, California Coastal Monument (BLM), Laguna Art Museum, My Hero project, Laguna Sea Dwellers, Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Marine Safety, and others. Music will be by Rosie Morreale, Brian Peterson, and others.