Mission Hospital partners with Dale Carnegie to host Date Night series for parents and teens on April 27

Mission Hospital will host a three-part series of weekly conversations for parents and their teens called, “Date Night: An Evening with the Important Young Person in Your Life,” beginning on April 27.

“The Date Night series is a creative and fun way to help parents and teens communicate with one another,” explains Marci Mednick of Mission Hospital. “Mission Hospital’s primary goal is first and foremost to serve our community and improve the overall health of the people we serve. Providing an event for parents and teens to spend some meaningful time together will ultimately improve their relationship. And, believe it or not, teens often say that they wish they could spend more one-on-one time with their parents.”

Mission Hospital has partnered with Dale Carnegie Training to bring in the best teen experts from Orange County to provide sessions on Thurs evenings for three weeks, starting April 27, in San Juan Capistrano. The expert-led training will cover subjects ranging from how to be confident in your communication, win friends and influence peers, effectively disagree, and manage stress in a healthy way.

Date Night: An Evening with the Important Young Person in Your Life

To make it easier for families to attend, the three-part series will include dinner each evening. The sessions are highly interactive and participants will gain valuable skills that they can put into practice.

“In our world of booked calendars, social media and screens, it’s not only harder than ever to be a teen, but also the parent of one,” said Mednick. “Date Night is specifically designed to add a break in your week from the digital world and switch the focus to family relationships. This series will bring you and your teen closer together as you explore new ways of communicating.”

The cost of the three sessions (each including dinner) is $45 for one adult and one child (ages 11 – 15). The series will be held on April 27, May 4 and May 11 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano.

An additional series will be offered in Laguna Beach on Wednesday evenings beginning May19th. For a complete schedule and to register for Date Night, visit https://raisinghealthyteens.org/date-night/