Russell Pierce show features works he created using Art Stars Award grant, now at [seven-degrees]

Change Agents, a one-man show by Laguna Beach resident Russell Pierce, opened at the 11th annual Art Star Awards, hosted by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA). Pierce was the recipient of the Sixth Inspiration Grant in 2016, sponsored by [seven-degrees] in Laguna Beach, and was the only artist to receive grant funding from last year’s Art Star Awards.

Pierce submitted a proposal for Change Agents in 2016 to the LBAA, outlining a concept for 50 unique portraits of well-known people who have impacted his life. Selected as the finalist, Pierce had one year to produce each custom piece. Known throughout Los Angeles and Orange County for his digital work, his original concept also incorporated a custom website integration. Each installment in Change Agents is accompanied by a QR code, which attendees can scan with their smart phones to directly access a unique webpage on his site, www.rpart.me, with information about the featured individual and why that person was selected for inclusion in his show.

As a career artist, Pierce creates work every single day but the grant focused most of his energies in completing the show.

“I would work on pieces for the show almost every day and often times well into the night,” he said. “I still found time to keep my Instagram account filled with new work outside of the show though.”

Pierce’s work can’t be categorized in one style of medium. “I’m not one to slowly evolve my style over many years like a lot of artists, I’m constantly trying new things, mixing the capabilities of digital with traditional and hopefully creating something brand new in the process.”

Pierce’s takes on Hunter S. Thompson, and Mala Yousafzai, pictured above, are part of the exhibit currently on display at [seven-degrees]

Pierce used the year to experiment with media and styles he had not previously tried. “I have a friend that owns a stained glass shop in LA. I thought it would be cool to learn about the process and I thought the portrait for Malala Yousafzai would be perfect for the medium.”

Several highlights in Change Agents include:

Hunter S. Thompson One of 16 individual portraits of authors in Change Agents, “Hunter S. Thompson” is a mixed media collage. It was started on masonite using various experimental materials, including digital printouts, paper foils, glitter, and gel pastes as well as 3D items like dice and physical pills that referenced the drug-fueled trip to Las Vegas to cover a DEA convention for Rolling Stone magazine. “I’ve never done anything like this piece, and frankly didn’t know how it’d turn out.”

“Malala Yousafzai The now 19-year-old human rights activist is a more contemporary influencer, selected by Pierce for her convictions to women’s and children’s rights, despite a life-threatening assassination attempt in 2012 by the Taliban. “She’s almost saintly, and it seemed like a stained glass piece would be great for her,” Pierce said.

At dinner with friend Lisa Allen, who owns Allen Kenoyer Stained Glass, a stained glass shop in Redondo Beach, Calif., he hashed out a plan to produce her portrait in glass. With Allen’s guidance, Pierce created a line art version of the portrait that would work for the lead and stained glass production, and later helped select the glass. “This is a truly collaborative piece, and you’ll find Allen’s signature on it,” Pierce explains. Primary Color stepped in again to make a custom LED light box so the piece would have the proper backlighting in a gallery without windows.

The final week before hanging the show, Pierce added an additional 18 portraits, beyond his original proposal. The concept for musicians lost in 2016 is strictly digital. “The Day the Music Died,” is a digital wall projection featuring the likes of Sharon Jones, Prince, David Bowie, Beatle’s Produer George Martin, Glenn Frey, and Leonard Cohen among others. “I had come across a list of all the famous musicians/singers that passed in 2016. It seemed as though there were more famous people passing in 2016 than in a typical year so I decided to honor them with portraits and create an animated slideshow that would be viewed on one of [seven-degrees] monitors. I was also out of wall space so that was the only way to view this series.”

The show will remain on view through April 30, 2017 at [seven-degrees] gallery, located at 891 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.