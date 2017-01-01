Ad Hoc committee submits ideas for revisions to the Downtown Specific Plan

Nine folks with broad business and civic experience have formed an ad hoc committee to lend expertise to the development of consensus for proposed revisions to the Downtown Specific Plan.

The group began meeting in February to work on suggested changes to the plan. Their conclusions to date have been forwarded to the Planning Commission, which is scheduled to hear a report on the plan at Wednesday’s meeting.

“We have held five meetings so far and will continue to meet until the process is completed,” said Norm Grossman, a member of the committee.

The group is composed of nine members; Village Laguna Board members Ann Christoph, Kate Clark and Barbara Metzger; Chamber of Commerce Board members Dave Rubel, Kavita Reddy and Norm Grossman; and community members Bob Chapman, Becky Jones and Kent Russell.

They bring a wide range of experience to the task they have set for themselves. Jones, Metzger and Grossman were members of the original Downtown Specific Plan Advisory Board. Metzger, Grossman, Jones, Chapman and Christoph all served on the Planning Commission, and Chapman, Metzger and Grossman also served on the Design Review Board. Clark was a member of the Irvine Planning Commission. Real estate broker Chapman, jeweler Rubel, landscape architect Christoph, and retailer Reddyl own or operate businesses in Laguna Beach. Reddy and Russell own property in the downtown.

The committee intends to submit additional suggestions as further plan revisions emerge.

By Barbara Diamond