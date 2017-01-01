Caltrans sidewalk maintenance work continues during April and May

Caltrans has started a project to remove and replace damaged and/or displaced concrete sidewalks, curbs, and driveways on Coast Highway from Mountain Road to Ledroit Street and on Broadway Street from Coast Highway to Forest Avenue from April through May. Work is being conducted between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sidewalk maintenance during April and May from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closures will include one lane of traffic in each direction and sidewalks depending on the direction of the travel. For more detailed project information, see the press on the City’s website: at: http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/news/displaynews.htm?NewsID=1399&TargetID=17 or contact Yvonne Washington at (657) 328-6000.