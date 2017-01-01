Each shirt tells a story: The 16th Annual Clothesline Project at LOCA breaks the silence of victims

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Entering Nina’s garden at LOCA, our (Marrie Stone, a fellow writer was with me) attention was immediately drawn to the brightly colored t-shirts hung on clotheslines stretched between the sprawling trees. There were so many, a hundred or so, it was difficult to take them all in at once, and this installation represented only a portion of the shirts Community Service Program (CSP) has collected.

The beauty of the setting seemed a fitting backdrop for the brave messages written on the shirts, each from a crime victim, each telling a story of abuse. These testaments of survival were a result of those who had sought help from the nonprofit Community Service Program (CSP) Sexual Assault Victim Services and Victim Assistance Program.

Mixed among the many bright colors across the clothesline hung a number of grey t-shirts (maybe six or seven) representing the victims of human trafficking. Some were inked with names, some memories, some remembrances. A few were covered, top to bottom, in long scripts of angry words. One had been slashed in several spots with scissors or a knife.

The Clothesline Project travels to Orange County colleges and universities

The Clothesline Project in Orange County began in 2001 with just eight t-shirts and now has grown to 1,100, as CSP travels to Orange County colleges and universities. Each t-shirt color represented a different crime; red, pink and orange signified rape; green and blue - child sexual abuse; gray - human trafficking; purple - rape due to sexual orientation; black - sexual harassment; white - homicide; yellow - domestic violence. April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, an ideal time to raise public awareness around sexual violence and to educate communities on how to prevent it.

CSP had a table set up with information about their organization and stacks of new t-shirts for those wishing to contribute a message to the project. Dawn Foor, Supervisor II, CSP, spoke with us regarding the problems of sexual abuse in OC. Marrie asked Dawn about the gray t-shirts that represented victims of human trafficking, and she relayed some shocking information.

(l-r) Roselyn Tran, Sabrina Hughes, Dawn Foor, Christina Beecher

Orange County, we were told, is one of the worst places in the nation for human trafficking because of our high tourist population. Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, the beaches, all hotbeds of sexual trafficking, which is now a multi-billion-dollar industry. Whatever amount of money traffickers can get for girls in Los Angeles or San Diego counties, they can get twice that amount in Orange County, reported Lita Mercado, an administrator with the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force, in the Orange County Register last year.

Dawn also told us that girls are found all over, from small mid-western towns to big cities, malls, parks, wherever kids hang out. They’re promised free airfare to the happiest place on earth. And then they’re stuck. Fortunately, Senate Bill-1322, signed by Governor Jerry Brown in September of last year, protects underage girls from prosecution. While critics claimed California was legalizing child-prostitution, this law protects victims of sexual trafficking from being further victimized by the system. Suffering an arrest record after suffering sexual assault is not a solution California will tolerate.

As we left, it was clear that the t-shirt project conveyed the anguish of the victims, but it also expressed their enduring strength and persistent hope. While the experiences will never be forgotten, being allowed this outlet to talk about them gives power back to the survivors. What they’d suffered, many shirts said, did not define them. In breaking the silence, they are no longer broken.