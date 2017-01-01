The American Legion’s annual Easter egg hunt was 2,000 times hoppin’ fun for all

What a beautiful spring day in Laguna Beach as the American Legion once again put on their annual Easter Egg Hunt for the community. The egg hunt was held at the Laguna Beach High School baseball field, and the he children enjoyed two special treats. One was having their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and the other was a surprise visit from two of our town’s motor officers who did the count down for the hunt.

At exactly 1 p.m. the officers sounded their sirens to kick off the mad dash to collect as many eggs as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Connell

Children scurried on the field to gather up the more than 2,000 colorful plastic eggs filed with lots of fun candies

If you missed this year’s event we hope to see you next year – same time, same place!

Thanks to all Post and Auxiliary members along with friends who helped to make this very special event possible.