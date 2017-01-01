Ruben Flores presents “Spring has Sprung,” the art of gardening lecture at LOCA Art Club on April 20

LOCA Arts Education invites artists, patrons, visitors and newcomers to its Art Club lectures and events, presented monthly in Laguna Beach. Horticulturalist Ruben Flores will present “Spring has Sprung” Thurs, April 20, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Laguna Nursery.

Flores will focus on the 10 best flowering plants for spring gardens in Laguna Beach. Blooms, leaf shapes, and planting locations will be discussed, as well as how to create colorful artistic looking gardens. Many plants and garden decor will be available for purchase.

Seating and hospitality will be provided, along with a sale of hand-painted LOCA art shirts. Admission is $20 for guests, free for LOCA members. To register, visit the calendar pages at LOCAarts.org or call (949) 363-4700 or click www.locaarts.org/event/spring-has-sprung/.

Laguna Nursery is at 397 N. Coast Highway, metered parking on the street.