On April 29, Laguna Playhouse Annual Gala celebrates local art heroes, Suzanne and James Mellor

On Saturday, April 29, Laguna Playhouse will host its Annual Gala at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach, honoring longtime supporters of Laguna Playhouse and the arts, Suzanne and James Mellor.

For more than two decades, Suzanne and James have supported Laguna Playhouse. Both served on the Board of Trustees, helped lead the Playhouse’s philanthropic efforts as donors, and served in leadership roles throughout the art community. As one of the founding members of the Playhouse Women, Suzanne chaired the first gala, and Jim served as chairman of the board for many years.

Along with a lifetime tribute to the Mellors, the evening will feature live musical performance preluding the 2017-18 Laguna Playhouse Season along with live music and dancing. In addition, Winston Crown Jewelers will be showcasing many items whose proceeds will help boost donations for the evening.

Suzanne and James Mellor to be honored at Laguna Playhouse Annual Gala

The gala, chaired by Glenn Gray and Kathryn Burton Gray, anticipates more than 350 guests attending with more than $200,000 already pledged in sponsorships, including support from Kathryn Burton Gray and Glenn Gray; Scripsense, Inc. and the Masson Family Foundation; Greg and Barbara MacGillivray; Jane and Joe Hanauer, Laguna Beach Books; Paul Singarella/Latham & Watkins LLP; James and Lisa Hale; Timothy and Tanya Spangler; Suzanne and James Mellor; The Moulton Company; Jamie Walters El-Erian; Deborah and Cody Engle; Gary and Betsy Jenkins; First American Trust; and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.

Laguna Playhouse is approaching a century of continuous theatre in the City of Laguna Beach, making it one of the longest-running theatres on the west coast. It is noted for its artistic excellence, wide-ranging performing arts programming, community engagement, and award-winning theatre education for the next generation.

In light of this upcoming anniversary and its importance to the arts, the City of Laguna Beach has made matching funds available to invest in Playhouse renovations. Laguna Playhouse will be raising the paddle during the gala to collect matching funds for this city investment.