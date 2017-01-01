von Hemert Interiors says goodbye to Laguna Beach location

Story by CARRIE VON HEMERT

When Anna Martin-von Hemert opened her doors to her small shop in Laguna Beach for the first time in 1953, one can imagine her dreams for Martin & von Hemert weren’t grand, but were a big departure from the company’s humble beginnings in 1920. Ever since that fateful day, von Hemert Interiors has enjoyed the city’s welcoming nature, small town feel, coastline charm, and warmth from the local residents of Laguna Beach. Laguna is a city like no other. The close-knit community bonds and friends we have made over the years will be remembered and treasured always.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Von Hemert Interiors closing its doors on April 30

After 64 years of having a retail furniture and interior design business in Laguna Beach, von Hemert Interiors has decided to sell their store and will be closing their doors on April 30th. It’s been an absolute pleasure being an integral part of Laguna Beach’s history and helping our customers find special pieces that make their homes distinctly unique. We’re not saying goodbye, but rather, we hope you visit us just up the road at our store in Costa Mesa. von Hemert Interiors’ location in Laguna Beach has been nothing short of a wonderful experience. Thank you to the community of Laguna Beach for being such wonderful friends to the von Hemert family.

About the author

I had worked at our Laguna Beach store for 15 years (from 1993 to 2007.) My grandfather, Theodore von Hemert (who is deceased) also worked along-side at the store with his mother Anna Martin-von Hemert in the mid 50’s and 60’s. My brother Mickey (who is no longer employed at von Hemert Interiors) also worked at the store in the mid 80’s and early 90’s.