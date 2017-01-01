Better know your H2O

On Tuesday, we asked the question: how much water you use during 96 seconds in the shower? Take a guess, and see the answer below.

According to treehugger.com, a showerhead that emits 2.5 gallons per minute, means that your 96 seconds in the shower uses 4 gallons.

That’s something to remember, as we still need to conserve.

Now, go ahead and take the water pledge online at: www.mywaterpledge.com and keep thinking of ways we can keep clean, plentiful water available for everyone!