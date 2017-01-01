Bioluminescence cruises will light up the night on April 29, May 27, June 23 and June 24

Learn about the exciting luminous underwater world just waiting to shine. The Ocean Institute will offer evening Bioluminescence cruises aboard its R/V Sea Explorer, providing a unique opportunity to learn about the remarkable ability of some marine animals to glow in the dark and to witness this curiously beautiful phenomenon.

Sea Explorer cruises waters for glow-in-the-dark animals

Upcoming cruises: April 29, May 27, June 23, June 24. Cruise times are 8 -10 p.m. Cost $45 adults (18-54), $35 seniors (55+) and active duty military with ID, $25 children (4-17). Cruise information and reservations: (949) 496-2274, dial “0” for the operator.

For additional information or to register, visit www.ocean-institute.org/event/bioluminescence-night-cruise.

Nature’s Electric Parade

Bioluminescence is light produced by a chemical reaction within a living organism, most of which are found in the ocean: fish, bacteria, and jellies.

In reaction to the darkness, they have developed the ability to use a chemical in their bodies to produce light, usually blue-green. When hundreds of fish and invertebrates put their glow on, it rivals the electric parade at Disneyland.