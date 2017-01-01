Blue Water Music Festival presents Denmantau at BC Space Theatre on April 22

As part of the Blue Water Music Festival Concert Series, on Sat, April 22, from 7 to 10 p.m., Denmantau performs at BC Space Theatre at 235 Forest Ave. BWMF Concert series is a showcased presentation of the most talented and original artists from Southern California and beyond. In downtown Laguna Beach, BC Space Theatre, with its unique secret space, is the perfect venue for this band. After entering, visitors climb a steep, narrow stairway to a large, bright entryway lined with artwork, which then opens into a large area where one can grab a glass of beer or wine.

Denmantau playing at Santa Monica Pier

Denmantau, the 5-piece band from Hamburg, Germany, have developed a unique genre now known as Bohemian/Dance Rock that fuses funk, jazz, folk, and rock with wildly pulsating rhythms that are centered around the intense vocals, sharp lyrics, and soaring trumpet melodies of lead singer Paul Weber. With the rich backdrop of acoustic and electric guitars, bass, key, and percussion, Denmantau brings unparalleled musical expression and theatrics to every performance for a truly modern rock and roll experience. Other members of the band include: Stefan Pomplum/bass, Jonas Gerigk/guitar/backing vocals, Julian Schonscheck/guitar/keys, and Milan Carl/drums.

Tickets are available at https://event.attendstar.com/event/show/blue-water-music-festival-concert-series-presents-denmantau_7034/, the bands website is denmantau.com.