City invited to participate in Vietnam Marine memorial

Steve Colwell, who has spent three years raising money for the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial, struck gold at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd pledged $1,000 almost before the USC graduate and Vietnam veteran asked the city for a donation.

“I went to USC and I was in Viet Nam in 1967,” said Boyd.

At least one member of the staff picked up the brochure on the project, as well as members of the audience.

Colwell was introduced to the council by long-time Three Arch Bay resident Bill Blackburn.

“Steve graduated from USC in 1966, joined the U.S. Marine shortly after that and two weeks later found himself in Vietnam,” said Blackburn. “He was injured and spent seven months in the hospital.”

From the Marines Vietnam Memorial website, 5thmarinesvietnammemorial.org “During a recent visit to the Memorial Garden at Camp San Mateo, home of the Fighting Fifth Marine Regiment, several veterans who served in the regiment during the Vietnam War observed the new memorial monuments recently installed there that commemorate both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.We recognized the desirability and importance of funding, designing, installing and dedicating a new Memorial Monument there, honoring those Marines and Units who served in the regiment during the Vietnam War, especially those who lost their lives during that service.”

Colwell said Laguna was among the cities to which he was appealing for donations toward the memorial to be constructed at Camp San Mateo, Camp Pendleton.

Laguna has always had a fondness for Marines perhaps because of the city’s proximity to the former U.S. Marine Airbase in El Toro and the number of Marines who had homes in town.

About $207,949 has been raised toward the estimated $400,000 needed to build the monument.

Dedication is planned for Memorial Day 2018.

Donations may be sent to Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, P.O. Box 471, Dana Point, 92629. Checks should be made out to 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial, or visit: http://5thmarinesvietnammemorial.org/ to donate online.

For more information, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (706) 522-6091.

By Barbara Diamond