Cottage Furnishings celebrates its 20th year anniversary and Laguna Beach roots

Driving along Pacific Coast Hwy, one can’t help but notice the store on the corner of St. Ann’s with the Adirondack chairs outside, colorful items in the windows, and a flag out in front. With deep roots in Laguna Beach, Cottage Furnishings, a family owned and run home décor and furniture store, is celebrating its 20th year anniversary.

The owner, Lou Tarter, was born and raised in Laguna Beach. As an entrepreneur, he started out with small businesses in downtown Laguna, including a piano tuning store and a photo express shop. After he married his wife, Jo Ann, they started a Christian book store downtown. Lou has an incredible love and dedication to the town.

(l-r) Jo Ann, Lou, Aviella

In 1997, they opened Cottage Furnishings. Aviella, their daughter, has been the buyer and manager for 17 years. She helps to hand pick every item in the store. They travel to design shows every year and select what is to come into the store. Jonathan, the owners’ son, is the assistant manager.

Eveyln Hunt, who is Lou and Jo Ann’s daughter-in-law, met her husband Jonathan in the store when she was shopping there three years ago. She says, “We are a Christian based family owned and run business. Everyone who walks into the store says that it has such a great feeling and vibe, and often times people tell us that it is their ‘absolute favorite store’ and that they come in every year when they are in town visiting. It is also due to the fact that we have a very calming color palette throughout the store of aquas and turquoises. We see the ocean every day from our windows and are truly inspired by the feeling and colors of the sea.”

Click on photo for larger image

Cottage Furnishings, family owned and run, opened on St. Ann’s in 1997

According to Eveyln, “The store started out selling Adirondack chairs (patio chairs), and that is why it is the logo of our store. The store has now expanded to selling a wide range of items, including bed linens, furniture pieces, lighting, and home decor pieces. We have helped to decorate several homes in the local OC area and we love to do so. We have been told that we have excellent customer service. Reason being, we love what we do and we love to give back to the community! We truly buy what we love. The store has a light, airy, feel good style. We love our customers. Our Shop Dog, Max, is often the reason why customers stop in! We are incredibly dog friendly.”