KX Takeover: it’s about keeping our radio station funded…Tune in for local guest hosts April 24 – 27

In an annual tradition on our local radio station, KX 93.5 FM, locals will “take over” the airwaves Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27, hosting their own shows and competing to raise money for the community non-profit station.

Click on photo for a larger image

Hosts will compete for the Silver Tongue Award

Notable community members like Mayor Toni Iseman, Councilman Steve Dicterow, The Ranch owner Mark Christy, Chamber of Commerce President Laura Henkels, and many more will participate.

Click on photo for a larger image

Bobbi Cox, a past Silver Tongue winner

Last year, KX Takeover lasted two days and successfully raised $16,750 for the station. This year, it is extended to four days with a goal of raising $50,000, according to KX 93.5 Development Director Monica Silva.

“All public radio stations will find a way to ask you for money on the air. But, for us, it’s a little different,” she said. “Our radio station is all about our community, so what better way to raise funds by inviting members of that community who believe in the station to help us out?”

The guest host who raises the most funds will win the “Silver Tongue Award,” a custom trophy designed by Mark Gerardi. Past winners have been Montage Laguna Beach Managing Director Rick Riess, and Laguna Beach activist Bobbi Cox.

Click on photo for a larger image

The gang at Villa Real Estate took over the airwaves for fundraising last year

100% of the proceeds generated during the event directly contribute to the operating budget of KX 93.5, whose mission is to connect Laguna Beach through the exposure of under-recognized bands, non-profits, and community interests, as well as broadcast crucial disaster-related information.

Founded Oct. 2012, KX 93.5 is Orange County’s best radio station for “Generational Alt Rock” and the only licensed FM radio station in Laguna Beach’s history. It’s a non-profit, non-commercial radio station with hundreds of volunteer contributors, focused on the music, the listener, and the local community. The station also features public affairs, surf reports, sports broadcasts and more. The station provides a voice and a creative outlet for the hundreds of talented local Orange County musicians and beyond that are squeezed out by commercial radio.