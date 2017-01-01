Print | Email

Thanks for playing!

She’s was baaaaaaack – and it turns out, some folks have missed her! Maggi’s guest appearance this week with her world famous where-the-heck-is-that-in-Laguna trivia quiz was easy for quite a few readers. Her inbox was pinging in the wee hours with correct answers. Now Maggi is humbled, and says, “Thanks!” though we think she might have preferred a win. Y’all get bragging rights.

Here are the photo challengers and the “where are they” answers:

That big head is on Manzanita, at La Vista

Dory is swimming, swimming, swimming on Glenneyre, near Arch Street

This giddy-up got parked at Virginia Park Way

 

