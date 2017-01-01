Laura Tarbox will offer financial advice on April 21 and April 28 at the Laguna Beach Senior Center

Laura Tarbox, a UCLA graduate with 38 years of investment and financial planning experience, will speak at the non-profit educational event, “It’s Your Money!” on Friday, April 21 at 1:30 p.m. and Friday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Susi Q Senior Center. This session is part of a series on Financial Planning.

Laura Tarbox, Certified Financial Planner

Tarbox, who founded her own fee-only wealth advisory firm in 1985, focuses on tax-aware investment management and fee-only financial planning (including estate and tax planning, charitable giving, insurance and retirement optimization) for the total financial wellbeing of her clients. She will talk about the varied components of comprehensive financial planning, and how to develop a healthy investment philosophy.

Laura Tarbox is one of the earliest pioneers of the financial planning profession. Her company, Tarbox Family Office, is recognized as one of the top wealth management firms in the country.

The Laguna Beach Senior Center is located at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach. No RSVP required.

“It’s Your Money” is a program moderated by Peter Kote, founder of the workshop series and the not-for-profit www.FEELinControl.org, which complements the workshop series with articles and outlines for each session. No products are sold and none of the presenters will receive your contact information.