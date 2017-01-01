You’ve goat to be kidding me: Two herds and a maternity ward

Where in the world are the goats now? As noted in Tuesday’s edition, due to the growth of vegetation from our recent rains, there are two herds, one consisting of 200 goats, the other 250. Last week one of the herds (the larger one) was at the Dartmoor entrance to Laguna Wilderness Park, as evidenced by the lack of vegetation and the smell of hay.

Click on photo for larger image

Photos by Scott Brashier

Six new kids join larger herd

According to Ray Lardie, Laguna’s Fire Prevention Officer, the herd of 200 is currently on the fire road that connects Top of the World to Arch Beach Heights, and the larger herd is at the end of Poplar, near the Moorhead Reservoir. This herd now has a maternity ward of six new babies. It’s fine for the public to visit them, and he said that they will come right up to anyone who has carrots. Who would have imagined Laguna had its own petting zoo? However, Ray cautions visitors not to touch the electrified fence surrounding the goats.

The next destination for this herd will be the hills behind the Pageant amphitheater, then it travels across Laguna Canyon Road to the area behind City Hall, and ends up at the space behind the Sawdust Festival. This itinerary winds up before the Pageant and Festivals open. After that, the herd goes on its natural run behind Skyline to Alta Laguna.

Click on photo for larger image

Sharing sunbathing space

The smaller herd will move from the fire road to Bluebird Canyon and will stay there for some time. In some spots near Del Mar and Balboa (which Ray says is a good goat viewing spot), the mustard grass has grown to eight feet tall. Just remember, stay away from the electrified fence.