“Dream Big” receives an outstanding reception: Contribution to STEM applauded by museum directors

Following a spectacular world premiere at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, and now playing in 45 theatres across North America, MacGillivray Freeman’s Dream Big: Engineering Our World is easily the most talked-about new STEM-based initiative to land in museums and science centers in years.

Produced in partnership with the American Society of Civil Engineers and presented by Bechtel Corporation, Dream Bigreveals how engineers have changed both everyday lives and entire societies: from the Roman Arch to the Great Wall of China, from one much-needed village bridge to the cosmic International Space Station, from underwater robots to death-defying rollercoasters, wind-defying skyscrapers and pneumatic tube vehicles that might one day zoom at 700 mph.

The journey spans the globe because engineering is truly a universally shared need – from China and Nepal to Dubai, Australia and Haiti back to Seattle, San Francisco and Phoenix, Arizona, following a group of engineers from diverse backgrounds, each excited to ask in their own way: “What cool solutions can we come up with next?”

Click on photo for a larger image

Falkirk Wheel, Scotland: one of the engineering marvels featured in Dream Big

The film is receiving extraordinarily enthusiastic reviews from the media, teachers, parents and the engineering community, and is serving up a fresh and much-needed new perspective on what it means to be an engineer.

“We’re getting some of the best reviews we’ve seen in ten years, which is interesting because the film is not your typical location-based IMAX film, but a more personal film with a focus on human stories,” said director Greg MacGillivray about his 39th giant screen release.

“[Dream Big is] the sort of majestic educational film that every adult will want their child to see,” said Variety film critic Nick Schager.

Museum and theatre directors are especially pleased with how well Dream Big fits their science education and STEM initiatives, while offering an experience that is both heartfelt and fun.

Click on photo for a larger image

Engineering marvels go way back to the construction of the Great Wall of China

For MacGillivray Freeman and its partners, ASCE and Bechtel Corporation, the film is just one part of a far-reaching educational campaign that is impacting students, young engineers, and the many engineering organizations dedicated to public outreach. The team has put together the most extensive educational outreach program for the giant screen industry ever, including:

Educator Guide with lesson plans for grades K – 12.

10 educational videos.

50 hands-on engineering activities.

Girls night out program.

Two design challenge exhibits.

These materials can be found on the film’s website, www.dreambigfilm.com as well as on the non-profit DiscoverE’s website, www.discovere.org/dreambig.

“With this film and its accompanying educational materials, we are trying to change the stereotype of what it means to be an engineer and motivate young people, especially girls and minority kids, to consider engineering as a career,” says Mary Jane Dodge, Senior Project Director.

“This tremendous response we’re getting from teachers and parents shows what a positive impact Dream Big is having,” she added.