Free admission and film screening highlight annual celebration of Art Museum Day at LAM

As part of the Association of Art Museum Directors’ (AAMD) annual Art Museum Day, on Thurs, May 18, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Laguna Art Museum offers free admission, including the premiere film screening of Art and the Zen of Motorcycle Racing (or Lunch with Billy Al) at 7 p.m. Seats are likely to sell out fast and it is best to reserve a place in advance.

The theme of this year’s Art Museum Day is Art Museums Foster Vibrant Communities. AAMD members across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will offer programs and initiatives to celebrate the arts and the important role art museums play in their communities.

In addition to bringing the best of human creativity to people across North America, museums serve as engines for the creative economy, partners with school systems and civic organizations, and anchors for public spaces and neighborhoods, making their regions better places for everyone who lives and works there.

This year, Laguna Art Museum will present Art and the Zen of Motorcycle Racing (or Lunch with Billy Al), introduced by filmmaker Dale Schierholt. The film profiles Billy Al Bengston, a leader of the renowned group of Ferus Gallery Artists who blazed a path for generations of California artists to follow. It is the third in Schierholt’s California Masters series, which examines the unique artistic history of California art through the stories of the artists that helped shape that history. These intimate portraits offer remarkable insight into the artists’ art and allow them, in their own words, to “set the record straight” on what has influenced, motivated and inspired them.

Laguna Art Museum provides a diverse range of exhibitions, education programs, lectures, concerts, and films as a cultural center for the entire community. In addition to offering free admission and the film screening, the museum invites visitors to share their experiences on Art Museum Day via social media, with the hashtag #ArtMuseumDay.

“The arts are shared by people across every time period and every place, creativity is a vital part of what makes us human and what makes our cities and towns better places to live,” said Chris Anagnos, executive director of AAMD. “On Art Museum Day, museums across North America invite everyone to come together with their families, friends, and neighbors to celebrate that creative spirit, connect in common experiences, and see new points of view. AAMD greatly appreciates Laguna Art Museum’s participation in Art Museum Day, and the contributions all art museums make to the vibrancy, economy, and strength of their communities.”

AAMD represents 245 art museums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, from regional museums in small towns to large museums in major urban centers. International Museum Day is organized annually around the world by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). AAMD’s Art Museum Day is an opportunity to focus attention on the role of art museums in North America, as part of ICOM’s global celebration.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, on the corner of Coast Hwy and Cliff Drive.

Reserve seats for the film at https://41554.blackbaudhosting.com/41554/Film-Night-Art-and-the-Zen-of-Motorcycle-Racing-or-Lunch-with-Billy-Al or call 949-494-8971.