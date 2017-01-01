Grand Cabaret features amazing art, hilarious hats, hot crepes, and cool music at LOCA Fundraiser this Sunday

LOCA Arts Education will present The Grand Cabaret fundraising party on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the spectacular studio of Sandra Jones Campbell in Laguna Canyon.

LOCA Arts Education photo

Sandra Jones Campbell

Attendees will enjoy live cabaret singers brought in by Ruben Flores of Laguna Nursery, and a hat-making station stocked with bling and bowlers to decorate and wear at the event. A caricature artist, temporary tattoo artist, will add to the festivities. An art gift shop will feature additional fascinators (hats) to purchase and wear, limited edition prints by local artists on scarves and slate backings, original mixed-media cigar boxes, and hand-painted art shirts.

Live and silent auctions will include original paintings, printmaking, drawing, and ceramics. Also up for auction is the brush box used by the late painter Ken Auster. His actual brushes are attached to the top, and the inside is filled with brushes used by notable local artists.

Hospitality will include homemade appetizers, wines, and fresh crepes with a choice of fillings. Gourmet desserts from Zinc Cafe and Whole Foods Markets will be presented. Honorees are the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission, “This is the must-attend arts event of the year!” exclaimed LOCA President Carla Meberg.

Fundraiser proceeds will support LOCA’s free and affordable visual arts education programs serving children, families, seniors, residents and visitors throughout Laguna Beach.

Regular tickets are $50, VIP tickets, $100, include early 3 p.m. admission, champagne kick-off and special musical performance.

To buy tickets, visit the April calendar at LOCAarts.org or call (949) 363-4700 or http://www.locaarts.org/event/art-club-4/