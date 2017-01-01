Laguna Dance Festival performances will take place at Dawson Cole Fine Art Gallery on Thurs May 4

Laguna Dance Festival will host two performances during the May Art Walk, Thursday, May 4 at Dawson Cole Fine Art Gallery, 326 Glenneyre. The performances will take place at 6:30 and 7 p.m.

Specially created for the elegant gallery, the two dynamic performances include “Gone” a trio of dancers choreographed by the internationally acclaimed Dwight Rhoden, of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and a premiere duet inspired by the grace and sophistication of the Dawson Cole Gallery space.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Members of USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance: (L-R) Trevor Daw, Sophia Oddi, Rebecca Troyak, and Alyssa Allen

Dancers hail from the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, where Laguna Dance Festival founder and artistic director, Jodie Gates, is director and vice dean.

“These talented young dancers, who are already enjoying commercial success in Los Angeles, are among the most creative contemporary performers coming to the modern stage,” says Jodie Gates, Founder/Artistic Director, Laguna Dance Festival.

Established in 1993, Dawson Cole Fine Art specializes in contemporary and modern sculpture and works on paper, and features the unique sculpture of Richard MacDonald, whose renowned representation of dancers, including the iconic Rudolph Nureyev, is a perfect complement to dance festival special performances.

Laguna Dance Festival presents world-class dance performances and provides quality dance education in an effort to increase public appreciation for the art. 2017 Festival performances are September 14 – 17 at Laguna Playhouse and feature the iconic Paul Taylor Dance Company from New York and the groundbreaking Ballet BC from Vancouver, Canada.

Preview performances will be held at the organization’s annual gala, June 2, at [seven-degrees]. More information is available at www.lagunadancefestival.org.