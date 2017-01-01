Police Chief/staff give report on crime rates, staffing, and the future

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Numbers don’t always give a clear picture.

The statistics on robbery, rape and arson all showed an increase from 2015 to 2016, according to the report by Police Chief Laura Farinella and members of her staff Thursday night at the Laguna Beach Woman’s Club, but that is not the whole story, they say.

An 18 percent increase in violent crimes: that’s scary. However, when dealing with small numbers, percentages can be deceiving.

Photo by Cheryl Kinsman

Chief of Police, Laura Farinella, addresses community members

Seven more robberies, four more rapes and five more arsons were committed in Laguna in 2016 than in 2015. For a town of 24,000, that’s a lot, but it is not the highest number of violent crimes committed in town, according to data collected since 1988.

For a town that is visited by more than six million outsiders annually the number of violent crimes is statistically infinitesimal, according to one local certified public accountant.

“The real test is how safe do you feel walking around town,” former police Chief Neil Purcell used to say.

Farinella, who was appointed chief in 2016, called the increases a very low rate.

“Alcohol crimes, traffic incidents, thefts and nuisances-related issues remain in the forefront of what drives our workload and when called, on average a police officer arrives in less than six minutes,” said Farinella.

She had barely stepped into her new office when she submitted a three-year strategic plan that high-lighted department priorities and where increased services were needed – in part due to the change in Laguna from a summer destination to a year-round destination.

Not true that the town “shuts down after summer” Farinella says

“The biggest lie I was told was that the town shut down after summer,” said Farinella.

Her plan called for more sworn officers and support staff. She wanted, and got, two full-time beach patrol officers and two more sworn officers dedicated to downtown foot patrol, as well as another dispatcher and a jail supervisor.

The department currently employs a staff of 127: 96 of them are full-time, and 52 of those are sworn officers, meaning they graduated from the Police Academy and carry a gun.

Five members of the department’s command staff participated in the report presented on Thursday. Other officers attended.

Speakers included heads of departments Captain Jason Kravetz, Field Services; Jim Beres, Civilian Services Administrator; Captain Jeff Calvert, Support Services; Lt. Joe Torres Day Shift Commander; and Lt. Tim Kleiser, Night Shift Commander; Natasha Hernandez, Community Services Officer; and Ranger, the canine officer the Woman’s Club helped purchase, who barked his two cents worth.

New community outreach programs include Coffee with a Cop

Farinella said the department has made a concentrated effort to better communicate with the residents, including a media team to shape the public’s perception of the department.

“To further enhance our relationship with the community, new outreach programs were implemented: Coffee with a Cop, Dog Walker Watch, Bike Rodeo, and Living with Wildlife,” said Farinella.

“The Police Department’s Citizen Academy and Community Emergency Response Team programs continued with great support.

“I look forward to serving and working in partnership with the Laguna Beach community in the coming years.”

Farinella said she would make the biennial report a regular event. The next one is due in early 2019.