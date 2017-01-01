Film director records the work of LBHS girls in raising awareness of the water crisis in Burkina Faso

A group of students at Laguna Beach High School is working hard to help end a water crisis on the other side of the world. Student Charlotte Watkins is president of the Walking for Water club, whose mission is to raise funds and awareness for the water crisis in rural Burkina Faso, Western Africa, through a walk-a-thon scheduled for June 2017. The girls’ efforts are being captured in a documentary, 20 Miles a Glass, filmed by director Colter Johnson of Santa Monica.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Charlotte Watkins is interviewed for the documentary 20 Miles a Glass

Charlotte was introduced to the water project through family friend Susan Hough of non-profit Wisdom Spring, an NGO that works with American high school students to install wells in Burkina Faso. Susan mentioned to Charlotte that one of the high schools she works with in Leesburg, Virginia, had raised $30,000 through their 2016 “Walk for Water” project.

Charlotte decided she wanted to get a walk started in Laguna. She recruited fellow students Callista Helms, Audrey Trabert, Uta Urnshido, and Ellie Glade. Under Susan Hough’s leadership the team is planning its own Walk for Water for June 2017.

Colter Johnson, director of the documentary 20 Miles a Glass - a film that follows the work of Wisdom Spring and the efforts of American high school students to raise awareness for the water crisis – stopped by LBHS recently to interview the students about the progress of their project.

Johnson found the girls extremely enthusiastic about the team’s efforts.

“My main goal is to raise more money than they did in Leesburg last year,” Charlotte Watkins said. “It’s our first year, so we are not sure exactly how it’s going to go, but we are confident that we can do it.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Walk for Water group: Back row L-R: Jillian Goson, Sophia Vandertoll, Lya Veski.

Middle: Kiana Parsi, Julia Trabert, Elena Gillepsie, Isabel Riches, Callista Helms

Front: Audrey Trabert, Uta Urnshido Charlotte Watkins, Ellie Glade, Susan Hough

Not in Picture: Emma Russell, Riley Gough, Sophia Costanzo, Maya Takabayashi

Teacher: Somer Selwa

The club’s treasurer, Uta Urnshido, was also positive. “I feel like it’s a really good thing that we are doing, and working on the project makes me feel good about my actions,” Uta told Colter.

Entitled 20 Miles a Glass, Johnson’s documentary focuses on the work of Susan Hough and the late Sobonfu Somé of Wisdom Spring as well as the high school volunteers and event organizers.

Sobonfu Somé, one of the film’s main subjects, was born and raised in Burkina Faso and experienced the water crisis first hand. She immigrated to the United States in the 1990s and quickly became a published writer with a powerful female perspective.

Some’s books included Women’s Wisdom from the Heart of Africa and Welcoming Spirit Home.

Director Colter Johnson was born and raised in Santa Monica and his most recent documentary Chasing Begg Rock (2016) was distributed globally by French distribution company Gonella Productions.

20 Miles A Glass is currently in production, scheduled for release in winter of 2017.