“Tree Within Me” show on April 29 at Avran Fine Art features artists Jennyfer Stratman & Michael Kessler

Avran Fine Art will present a joint exhibition of artworks by critically acclaimed artists Jennyfer Stratman & Michael Kessler on Saturday, April 29, from 6 - 9 p.m. Both artists will be in attendance.

Jennyfer Stratman’s work reveals a personal journey by contemplating the interior landscape of the psyche and how this resonates with her experience of the exterior world. Her work is a continued exploration of interconnections between all things from the subatomic to the galactic, expressed primarily through figuration and natural elements.

The narrative qualities in Stratman’s work evoke an emotional response that speaks broadly about the experience of being human. All of us have a primordial knowledge of the universe locked inside our bodies that is manifest in our varied ways of viewing our world and beyond. For her, expressed through her sculpture, it is her way of understanding the cosmos and her small part in it.

Stratman explores interconnections among the subatomic to the galactic

There is a metaphorical interplay between the natural imagery she uses and its multiple meanings. While the human figure features strongly, it is the essence of the body that is important to Stratman, not the representation. Particularly, she imagines trees and branches as a figurative link between the natural environment and our physical presence. The implied internal landscape of the body can also be reflected in how our surroundings from birth affect our sense of identity. By exploring landscapes of the body and mind, she also hopes to comment on the larger picture of our impact on the natural world.

Michael Kessler’s work explores the continuum between gesture and geometry. Each work consists of as many as 50 micro-thin layers of translucent and transparent acrylic. Biomorphic tendrils branch to and fro, while arcs of line and color slip over and under matrices, balancing nature’s sinuous curves with the mindfulness of structure. He likens the gestural freedom in his works to a kind of painterly “tai chi” – a visible expression of a line of energy – and imbues his structural motifs with a sense of play and buoyancy. Like the yin and yang, the organic and geometric elements in his paintings speak not of dichotomy, but of integration. Nature provides the basis upon which his work exists.

Avran Fine Art distinguishes itself among the vibrant art scene in Laguna Beach by offering its clients a unique perspective on contemporary art for collectors and enthusiasts.

Avran Fine Art is located at 540 S. Coast Hwy, Suite 106. For more information, call 949-494-0900 or visit www.AvranArt.com.