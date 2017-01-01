The Latin Jazz Syndicate kicks off Laguna Beach Live! Summer Jazz Wednesdays on June 21

Laguna Beach Live! announces the return of Summer Jazz Wednesdays on June 21 at the beautiful Rose Garden at Hotel Laguna. The Latin Jazz Syndicate, featuring Bijon Watson on trumpet, starts the series.

Cindy Prewitt, President of Laguna Beach Live!, said, “We are delighted to return to the Garden. It is such a great space and it offers personal service with a menu of tempting food and beverages. Space is limited, though, so we suggest people buy tickets early.”

The Latin Jazz Syndicate was formed in 2005 as a musical project meant to explore the fusion of Latin and world rhythms with a vast collection of jazz standards. The group pays homage to American indigenous music, jazz, while maintaining the rhythmic and harmonic authenticity required of various ethnic styles.

The Rose Garden setting is wonderful for Laguna Beach Live Jazz Wednesdays

Featuring a variety of top musicians, the series continues every two weeks: vocalist Samantha Sidley with Dan Reckard on piano (July 5); Eric Dries Group (July 19); internationally-acclaimed vocalist Leslie Lewis (August 2); “A Tribute to the Poll Winners: Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne, and Ray Brown,” featuring Graham Dechter on guitar, Ryan Shaw on drums, and Alex Frank on bass (August 16); and concludes on August 30 with the Laguna Beach Live! All Stars.

Tickets are $25 for table seating and $20 for side seating. Members of Laguna Beach Live! at the Associate level or higher may purchase tickets starting on May 1 before they go on sale to the public on May 15.

To become a member or renew a membership, go to lagunabeachlive.org. Season tickets and single concerts may be purchased at lagunabeachlive.org or by phone 800-595-4849. For further information, call 949-715-97113.