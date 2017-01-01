Spring cleaning? Think about donating to El Morro’s Green Team Clothing and Textile Drive

Clothes for the Cause, El Morro’s Green Team, and El Morro PTA are hosting their annual Clothing and Textile Drive.

Most people have unwanted clothes and textiles that are out of fashion, not needed, or no longer fit. Instead of discarding surplus clothing and household linens, there’s a great opportunity this week to give them a second life through Clothes for the Cause.

Clothing bags can be dropped off at El Morro Elementary School on April 27 and 28 from 7:30 – 9 a.m. Accepted items include clothing (new and gently used), shoes (paired only), towels, stuffed animals, hats, sheets, blankets, quilts, bedspreads, drapes, purses and belts. All items must be dry and clean.

Items that will not be accepted are glass, breakables, electronics, pet beds, bed pillows, carpeting, uniforms, hotel linens, fabric scraps and samples, or items previously for sale at a thrift store.

For more information, contact Michele Johnson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-246-0248, or contact Lisa Barreth, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .